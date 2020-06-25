Amenities

JUST BUILT, RELEASED and Available for Move Ins mid July 2019! It’s the ultimate opportunity to take advantage of an urban location with a residential home-style feeling- Contact us today for exclusive information and to Reserve YOUR New home!



WELCOME HOME TO GOLDEN HILL TOWNHOMES- A Fresh new concept in a highly desirable historic location of San Diego. Located in the established residential neighborhood of Golden Hill and just minutes from Downtown San Diego. This community consists of 11 Detached and Attached Urban town homes ranging in size from 1328-1800 square feet. These 3 story homes features 2-3 bedrooms, 2-car attached garages and much more! Nestled between Balboa Park, South Park and Downtown, Golden Hill Town Homes is the perfect addition to a location that draws the unique, urban artistic culture within the rich history that is Golden Hill



**PLEASE NOTE this property is still under construction and homes will be available for move in mid July. In the meantime, we have a model home (RENTED) available for you to view NOW allowing you the opportunity to view the interiors, review different options, and PRE-LEASE a home of your choice starting mid July Please see below "HOW TO VIEW" options.



***Check out the photos (photos are of completed model unit which is a 3bed/3.5 bath & RENTED), additional features below and contact me today to view this home & review other layouts coming up available! Floor plans with corresponding sizes and pricing of other available options are also attached to this listing for your reference OR can be viewed on our website @ https://elevatesdproperties.com/rental-search/

____________________________

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

2873 B. Street #2

San Diego, CA 92102



AVAILABLE: mid July

HOW TO VIEW:



OPTION 1- DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see a different home (Completed Model Unit) when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-7:30pm!!



***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE:



*PLEASE NOTE that you will view a different unit (Completed Model unit) at the property located at 2871 B. Street. Register for a self showing thru that listing to view the interiors and contact us to review details of this specific unit coming available



OPTION 2) AGENT OPEN HOUSE this week (By appt only)

THU July 11th, 2019 1:00 PM-2:00 PM



***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE AN APPT FOR OUR UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE:



*If you're not able to view the property through one of the options offered above, please still contact us and we will do our best to accommodate your schedule & preferences

This is a 3 Bedroom /3.5 Bath Detached Town Home, is split level (3 stories), has 3 master bedrooms w/private balconies in each upstairs bedroom, and offers plenty of privacy between the bedrooms and levels- perfect for sharing, a guest room and/ or an in home office!



The town homes were thoughtfully designed with efficient features, contemporary interiors, high-end finishes, and unprecedented attention to detail. Each townhome is uniquely laid out for optimum privacy and neighborhood views. Built with sustainability in mind, each townhome has fully insulated interior walls, low E windows, an attached two car garage with insulated garage door, water filtration, dual zone air conditioning, Stainless steel appliances, and individually dedicated solar panels.



These efficient features are complemented by urban design including: high ceilings, woodstyle flooring, large windows and floor to ceiling sliding doors, high end finishes, patios, gardens, 2+ large decks/patios with view glass enclosures, large windows, master bedrooms, etc…

HOME DETAILS:



*Three-Story | 3 bedroom| 3 full bathrooms and 1 1/2 bathroom

*1,791 Sq. Ft.

*Rent: $4,395

*Deposit: $4,395 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

*Pets: CATS & DOGS are welcome! No Weight Limit; Monthly Pet Fee & $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)

*Flexible Lease Terms

*Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

*Laundry: W/D Inside the home

*Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)



HAND-CRAFTED INTERIOR FEATURES



SMART & EFFICIENT LIVING:

* 14-15 Solar Panels dedicated to each home | YOU CAN REACH A NET ZERO ENERGY LIFESTYLE!

* Low-E Dual Glazed Windows & Doors

* Two Zone Air Conditioning

* Insulated Garage Door

* Electrolux Steam Front Load Washer and Dryer

* Decorative and 4-inch & 6-inch LED Lighting

* LED lighting in Bedrooms, Kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways

* Noise Reducing and Energy Efficient Windows

* Solar Shades

* Reed Glass Front Doors with Nickel Hardware and Smart Locks

* Smart Home Automation including:

**Programmable Energy Saving Thermostats

**Programmable Smart Doorbells

**Programmable Entry Doors with Keypad, Key Card, and Standard Key Access



KITCHEN

*Ebony Wood Finished Cabinets with Soft Close Doors and Blum Hardware

* Quartz Countertops and Islands with Dual Water Falls

* Designer Mosaic Backsplash

* Stainless Steel Appliance Package including: Kitchenaid 36” counter-depth double french door platinum interior refrigerator w/printshield finish, Sharp Stainless Steel Microwave drawer oven, Kitchenaid Low Noise Dishwasher, Induction Cooktops

* Low Profile Slide Out Vent Hood

* Under Cabinet LED lighting



BATHS

* Large Ceramic Euro Tile Custom Showers with Handheld, Top, Front, and Overhead Spray Nozzles

* Custom Made Glass Shower Enclosures with Soji Doors

* Dual Sinks in Master Baths with ample counter space and storage

* Bathroom humidity sensors and fan controls

* Brushed Stainless Steel Hardware

* Tile Shower Surrounds

* Elanti and proflow sinks

* Wall Mounted Faucets

* Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms

* Motion Sensors

* Moisture Sensors



DESIGNER FEATURES THROUGHOUT:

*Custom Layouts including: Two and Three Bedrooms

*Woodstyle flooring, Tile, and Carpet (bedrooms & stairs only)

*Attached 2 Car Garages with insulated doors

*Ceiling fan pre-wired in living room

*Multiple closets throughout including walk in closets, storage, etc…

*2+ large decks/patios with view glass enclosures

*Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

* Walkable neighborhood and located just blocks from Starbucks, shops, restaurants, local markets, schools and Balboa Park

* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc. . .

* Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)

* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

* Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,395, Available 7/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

