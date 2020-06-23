Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO SL20 ROW HOMES! JUST LISTED and Available NOW! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

2870 C. Street

San Diego, CA 92102



AVAILABLE NOW!

This is the ONLY 2-BEDROOM HOME LIKE IT AVAILABLE so contact me right away! This is a very unique opportunity to live in a new (built in late 2015) 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Detached home located just blocks from South Park and Downtown. Enjoy this homes' contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with: Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within a couple of blocks. This is a split level home (3 stories) so plenty of privacy between the bedrooms- perfect for sharing!

HOME DETAILS:

*No attached walls!

*Three-Story | 2 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms| ~1,600 Sq. Ft.

*Bedroom Downstairs | Dual Master Bedrooms | Great Room | Kitchen w/Center Island | 2-Car Garage

*Address: 2870 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102

*Rent: $3,295

*Deposit: $3,295 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

*Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)

*Flexible Lease Terms



ROW HOME CONTEMPORARY INTERIOR FEATURES:

Energy Efficiency:

• Solar Panels dedicated to each home | YOU CAN REACH A NET ZERO ENERGY LIFESTYLE!

• Low-E Dual Glazed Windows & Doors

• Tankless Water Heater

• Two Zone Air Conditioning

• Energy Saving Thermostats

• Insulated Garage Door

• Full Size W/D upstairs

• Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances



KITCHEN

• Quartz Counter Tops

• Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances including:

• Convection Oven | Electric so more energy efficient

• Gas Cooktop High BTU burner→powerful & will boil much faster

• Dishwasher Hard water surface, energy savings functions

• Double Door Refrigerator w/Water filtration system

• Low Profile Hood Vent

• Oversized Kitchen Island

• White Cabinets providing a contemporary and clean design

• Cabinets are Soft closing



BATHROOMS

• Dual Sinks in Master Bath with ample counter space and storage

• Bathroom humidity sensors and fan controls

• Tile Shower Surrounds

• Elanti and proflow sinks

• Wall Mounted Faucets

• Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms

• Glass Frameless shower enclosures

• Motion Sensors

• Moisture Sensors



THROUGHOUT HOME

• Luxury Woodstyle Flooring

• Tile Bathroom Floors

• Dimmers throughout

• Plumbed for Full Home Water Filtration System

• Cable Ready

• 8 Ft Reed Glass Entry Door

• Outdoor Patio Gas Fireplace

• Weather resistant covered outdoor electrical outlets

• Exterior GFI Outlets

• High ceilings

• Attached 2 Car Garage

• Ceiling fan pre-wired in living room

• Multiple closets throughout (i.e. walk in closet, storage, etc. . .)



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

• Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

• 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc. . .

• Walking distance to Starbucks

• Steps away from the weekly Farmer's Market (Saturdays)

• Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)

• Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

• Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.