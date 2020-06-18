2867 C Street - 1

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story town home with twin master suites featuring full bathrooms in each bedroom plus a 1/2 bath downstairs. Completely redone on the inside with new paint, new flooring, and new appliances.
Large open kitchen with a spacious dining area separate from the living room.
Plenty of natural light and air throughout the unit. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms plus a storage closet downstairs.
This townhome comes with a private garage plus an additional off-street parking space.
Washer/Dryer hookups inside the unit.
Close to the 94 and Interstate 5. Just a few minutes drive to downtown.
Shopping, restaurants, and Balboa park are all within walking distance to your unit.
