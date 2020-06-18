All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:18 PM

2867 C Street - 1

2867 C St · No Longer Available
Location

2867 C St, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story town home with twin master suites featuring full bathrooms in each bedroom plus a 1/2 bath downstairs. Completely redone on the inside with new paint, new flooring, and new appliances.

Large open kitchen with a spacious dining area separate from the living room.

Plenty of natural light and air throughout the unit. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms plus a storage closet downstairs.

This townhome comes with a private garage plus an additional off-street parking space.

Washer/Dryer hookups inside the unit.

Close to the 94 and Interstate 5. Just a few minutes drive to downtown.
Shopping, restaurants, and Balboa park are all within walking distance to your unit.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Text Debbie at 619.940.5712
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2867 C Street - 1 have any available units?
2867 C Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2867 C Street - 1 have?
Some of 2867 C Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 C Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2867 C Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 C Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2867 C Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2867 C Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2867 C Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2867 C Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2867 C Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 C Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2867 C Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2867 C Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2867 C Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 C Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2867 C Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
