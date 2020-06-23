All apartments in San Diego
2856 Elm

2856 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2856 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2856 Elm have any available units?
2856 Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2856 Elm have?
Some of 2856 Elm's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2856 Elm currently offering any rent specials?
2856 Elm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 Elm pet-friendly?
No, 2856 Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2856 Elm offer parking?
No, 2856 Elm does not offer parking.
Does 2856 Elm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2856 Elm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 Elm have a pool?
No, 2856 Elm does not have a pool.
Does 2856 Elm have accessible units?
No, 2856 Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 Elm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2856 Elm has units with dishwashers.
