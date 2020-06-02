All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 29 2020

2827 A Street

2827 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

2827 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
??MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! $500.00 off the first month's rent!!?? PET-FRIENDLY??
BEAUTIFULLY MODERN!!. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath APARTMENT located in the South Park neighborhood. Luxury living!! Fall in love with fantastic views of San Diego, walk to Golden Hill, South Park, and Balboa Park. Enjoy this homes' upscale finishes modern interiors while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within walking distance.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2827-a-st-san-diego-ca-92102-usa-unit-22/ebb3a73c-8bc2-4441-a981-d3d606b16c88

(RLNE5498663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 A Street have any available units?
2827 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 A Street have?
Some of 2827 A Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
2827 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 A Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 A Street is pet friendly.
Does 2827 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 2827 A Street offers parking.
Does 2827 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2827 A Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 A Street have a pool?
No, 2827 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 2827 A Street have accessible units?
No, 2827 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 A Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 A Street has units with dishwashers.

