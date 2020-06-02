2827 A Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

??MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! $500.00 off the first month's rent!!?? PET-FRIENDLY??

BEAUTIFULLY MODERN!!. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath APARTMENT located in the South Park neighborhood. Luxury living!! Fall in love with fantastic views of San Diego, walk to Golden Hill, South Park, and Balboa Park. Enjoy this homes' upscale finishes modern interiors while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within walking distance.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2827-a-st-san-diego-ca-92102-usa-unit-22/ebb3a73c-8bc2-4441-a981-d3d606b16c88



(RLNE5498663)