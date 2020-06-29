All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:40 PM

2826 Escala Cir.

2826 Escala Way · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Escala Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Close to Mission valley and Fashion Valley mall, Coronado!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Escala Cir. have any available units?
2826 Escala Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Escala Cir. have?
Some of 2826 Escala Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Escala Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Escala Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Escala Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Escala Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2826 Escala Cir. offer parking?
No, 2826 Escala Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Escala Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 Escala Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Escala Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 2826 Escala Cir. has a pool.
Does 2826 Escala Cir. have accessible units?
No, 2826 Escala Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Escala Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2826 Escala Cir. has units with dishwashers.

