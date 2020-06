Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Cozy 2 bd., 1 ba., 2 story condo with new flooring and updated kitchen, private patio and semi-private garage. Close to schools, shopping, freeways and public transportation. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable and internet bill but does not pay water/sewer bill. One small pet OK on approval by landlord; pet deposit required. Absolutely no smoking. Application, credit and reference check required.