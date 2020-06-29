Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2803 Villas Way
2803 Villas Way
2803 Villas Way
No Longer Available
Location
2803 Villas Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Call listing agent Paul Ferrell (858) 449-5090 for more information or appointment to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2803 Villas Way have any available units?
2803 Villas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2803 Villas Way have?
Some of 2803 Villas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2803 Villas Way currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Villas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Villas Way pet-friendly?
No, 2803 Villas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2803 Villas Way offer parking?
No, 2803 Villas Way does not offer parking.
Does 2803 Villas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 Villas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Villas Way have a pool?
Yes, 2803 Villas Way has a pool.
Does 2803 Villas Way have accessible units?
No, 2803 Villas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Villas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 Villas Way has units with dishwashers.
