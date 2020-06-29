2771 Caminito San Marino

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, location, location! Fully furnished Del Mar! Contemporary, modern & sophisticated! A short stroll to the beach. Hardwood floors throughout, large enclosed patio & 2-car garage! Sleeps 6 comfortably. Nearby Torrey Pines Golf Course, Scripps Aquarium, UCSD, Del Mar Racetrack, Torrey Pines State Reserve w/miles of hiking trails, sandy beaches, walking distance to fantastic restaurants, shopping, make this a perfect home away! Smart TVs & everything needed make this an enjoyable stay anytime of year