Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2771 Caminito San Marino
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

2771 Caminito San Marino

2771 Caminito San Marino · No Longer Available
Location

2771 Caminito San Marino, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location! Fully furnished Del Mar! Contemporary, modern & sophisticated! A short stroll to the beach. Hardwood floors throughout, large enclosed patio & 2-car garage! Sleeps 6 comfortably. Nearby Torrey Pines Golf Course, Scripps Aquarium, UCSD, Del Mar Racetrack, Torrey Pines State Reserve w/miles of hiking trails, sandy beaches, walking distance to fantastic restaurants, shopping, make this a perfect home away! Smart TVs & everything needed make this an enjoyable stay anytime of year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2771 Caminito San Marino have any available units?
2771 Caminito San Marino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2771 Caminito San Marino have?
Some of 2771 Caminito San Marino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2771 Caminito San Marino currently offering any rent specials?
2771 Caminito San Marino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 Caminito San Marino pet-friendly?
No, 2771 Caminito San Marino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2771 Caminito San Marino offer parking?
Yes, 2771 Caminito San Marino offers parking.
Does 2771 Caminito San Marino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2771 Caminito San Marino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 Caminito San Marino have a pool?
Yes, 2771 Caminito San Marino has a pool.
Does 2771 Caminito San Marino have accessible units?
No, 2771 Caminito San Marino does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 Caminito San Marino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2771 Caminito San Marino has units with dishwashers.
