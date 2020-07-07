2760 B Street #115

Amenities

Golden Hill -Spacious 2BR/2BA condo w/parking+washer/dryer, nr small shops+restaurants - Available Now: Spacious 2BR/2BA condo in Golden Hill. Great updated complex w/gated entry, 2 gyms, Jacuzzi, & community BBQ area. Unit has separate dining space, matching granite counters thru-out, Stainless Steel Appliances: stove/refrigerator/dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer unit, & 2 gated assigned parking spaces. Near small shops, restaurants, Balboa Park golf course, & bus. Minutes to Downtown, Naval Hospital, Balboa Park, & 94/5/15 Freeways. 1 year lease &Renter's insurance is required. No co-signors. No pets. $35 application fee per adult.



(RLNE5434347)