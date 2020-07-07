All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2760 B Street #115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2760 B Street #115
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2760 B Street #115

2760 B Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2760 B Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Golden Hill -Spacious 2BR/2BA condo w/parking+washer/dryer, nr small shops+restaurants - Available Now: Spacious 2BR/2BA condo in Golden Hill. Great updated complex w/gated entry, 2 gyms, Jacuzzi, & community BBQ area. Unit has separate dining space, matching granite counters thru-out, Stainless Steel Appliances: stove/refrigerator/dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer unit, & 2 gated assigned parking spaces. Near small shops, restaurants, Balboa Park golf course, & bus. Minutes to Downtown, Naval Hospital, Balboa Park, & 94/5/15 Freeways. 1 year lease &Renter's insurance is required. No co-signors. No pets. $35 application fee per adult.

(RLNE5434347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 B Street #115 have any available units?
2760 B Street #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 B Street #115 have?
Some of 2760 B Street #115's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 B Street #115 currently offering any rent specials?
2760 B Street #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 B Street #115 pet-friendly?
No, 2760 B Street #115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2760 B Street #115 offer parking?
Yes, 2760 B Street #115 offers parking.
Does 2760 B Street #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2760 B Street #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 B Street #115 have a pool?
No, 2760 B Street #115 does not have a pool.
Does 2760 B Street #115 have accessible units?
No, 2760 B Street #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 B Street #115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 B Street #115 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University