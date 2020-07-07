Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2758 Escala Circle
2758 Escala Circle
2758 Escala Circle
·
Location
2758 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2758 Escala Circle have any available units?
2758 Escala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2758 Escala Circle have?
Some of 2758 Escala Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2758 Escala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2758 Escala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 Escala Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2758 Escala Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2758 Escala Circle offer parking?
No, 2758 Escala Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2758 Escala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2758 Escala Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 Escala Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2758 Escala Circle has a pool.
Does 2758 Escala Circle have accessible units?
No, 2758 Escala Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 Escala Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2758 Escala Circle has units with dishwashers.
