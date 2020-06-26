Rent Calculator
2756 Creekside Village Sq
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2756 Creekside Village Sq
2756 Creekside Village Square
No Longer Available
Location
2756 Creekside Village Square, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2756 Creekside Village Sq have any available units?
2756 Creekside Village Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2756 Creekside Village Sq currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Creekside Village Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Creekside Village Sq pet-friendly?
No, 2756 Creekside Village Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2756 Creekside Village Sq offer parking?
No, 2756 Creekside Village Sq does not offer parking.
Does 2756 Creekside Village Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 Creekside Village Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Creekside Village Sq have a pool?
No, 2756 Creekside Village Sq does not have a pool.
Does 2756 Creekside Village Sq have accessible units?
No, 2756 Creekside Village Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Creekside Village Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 Creekside Village Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 2756 Creekside Village Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 2756 Creekside Village Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
