Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2746 Caminito Verdugo
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

2746 Caminito Verdugo

2746 Caminito Verdugo · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Caminito Verdugo, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single story end unit! Feels like a cottage. 2 beds 1 bath w/big 2 car garage and private patio. Del Mar Villas...west of 5 freeway. Close to Torrey Pines beach. Quiet part of the complex and near the pool. Greenbelt frontage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Caminito Verdugo have any available units?
2746 Caminito Verdugo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 Caminito Verdugo have?
Some of 2746 Caminito Verdugo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Caminito Verdugo currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Caminito Verdugo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Caminito Verdugo pet-friendly?
No, 2746 Caminito Verdugo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2746 Caminito Verdugo offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Caminito Verdugo offers parking.
Does 2746 Caminito Verdugo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2746 Caminito Verdugo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Caminito Verdugo have a pool?
Yes, 2746 Caminito Verdugo has a pool.
Does 2746 Caminito Verdugo have accessible units?
No, 2746 Caminito Verdugo does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Caminito Verdugo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2746 Caminito Verdugo has units with dishwashers.
