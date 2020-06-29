Rent Calculator
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 7
2743 Figueroa Blvd
2743 Figueroa Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2743 Figueroa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2743 Figueroa Blvd have any available units?
2743 Figueroa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2743 Figueroa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2743 Figueroa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 Figueroa Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2743 Figueroa Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2743 Figueroa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2743 Figueroa Blvd offers parking.
Does 2743 Figueroa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 Figueroa Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 Figueroa Blvd have a pool?
No, 2743 Figueroa Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2743 Figueroa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2743 Figueroa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 Figueroa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2743 Figueroa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2743 Figueroa Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2743 Figueroa Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
