Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in a spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment located in a Prime Golden Hill location, just blocks from Downtown. This home will go quick so don't wait and contact me ASAP!



Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

_____________________

HOW TO VIEW



DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:



***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/860466

_______________________

CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions and to schedule a showing (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

_______________________

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

2729 G. Street

San Diego, CA 92102



AVAILABLE: NOW!

_________________________

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this upgraded three bedroom apartment home in a quaint community located in a phenomenal location! Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood!



This three bedroom one and half bath is detached from any other units and features: espresso cabinets w/soft closing doors, granite countertops, stainless steel Frigidaire Gallery appliances, Samsung counter depth double door with freezer drawer, mosaic tile backsplash, Samsung top loading washer & dryer, ceiling fans w/remote controls, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, luxury woodstyle flooring throughout (no carpet!), Moen kitchen & bath hardware, walk in closet, crown molding, and more! A private, detached GARAGE is also included!



This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.



RENTAL DETAILS:

* 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom | ~ 1120 sq.ft. | OPEN LAYOUT

* RECENTLY REMODELED in 2016!!!

* Rent $2,695 per month (includes a private detached Garage and Water/Sewer/Trash)

* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 Months Rent ($2,695)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit $500 per pet

* Utilities: Resident is responsible for Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet. Landlord pays for trash, water/sewer

* Available Date: NOW!

* Floor Level: Single Level

• Parking: 1 Detached Garage! Plenty of On-street parking available for visitors!

* Flexible Lease Terms Available



KITCHEN: (Recently Remodeled in 2016)

* Espresso cabinets w/soft closing doors

* Granite Counter Tops (there is a ton of counter space so perfect for cooking, entertaining)

* Mosaic tile backsplash

* Stainless Steel Frigidaire Gallery Appliances including: Over the range microwave, Gas Stove/Range, Dishwasher

* Samsung counter depth double door refrigerator with freezer drawer

* Moen Kitchen hardware

* Ample storage space and cabinet space



HOME FEATURES:

* Samsung top loading Washer & Dryer (energy efficient)

* Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen

* Venice Oak Luxury Woodstyle Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)

* Energy Efficient Windows

* Moen Hardware in Kitchen & Bathroom

* Ceiling Fans (w/remote control)

* Open living room area

* Lots of Closets and storage space including shelving and linen closet in the hallway

* HUGE bathroom with shower/tub combination, Moen hardware

* Recessed lighting

* 3 ½ inch baseboards

* New doors

* Brushed nickel finish trims

* Size Panel craftsman doors

* Crown molding throughout

* Two-tone paint

* Individual Tankless Water Heater



THE COMMUNITY:

* Gated property

* Undergone full renovation including all new landscaping and paint. Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting

* Nearby conveniences include restaurants, shopping, entertainment, pharmacy services, various churches, city transportation, medical services are just blocks away!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

• Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market (Saturdays)

• Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)

• Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

• Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways

* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

* 10 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

* Minutes to Nassco, Naval Base, and more!



Keywords:

Three bedroom, washer, dryer, pet friendly, large dogs, microwave, dishwasher, south park, garage, stainless steel, farmers market, pershing, golf, unversity, broadway, remodeled, downtown, golden hill, hillcrest, north park, mission hills, modern, contemporary, urban, downtown, balboa park, open layout, walkable, starbucks, university heights, park, 92101, 92102, 92103, 92104, 92106, 92107, 92108, 92109, 92110, 92115, 92116, 92117, 92118



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.