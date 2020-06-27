Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2720 E Evans Rd
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2720 E Evans Rd
2720 East Evans Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2720 East Evans Road, San Diego, CA 92106
Liberty Station
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Mike Althof with Hunter & Maddox International, Inc. is the OFFICIAL LISTING AGENT. Contact Mike Althof 619.417.5766 mike.althof@gmail.com for Availability, Current Status and all Property Inquiries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have any available units?
2720 E Evans Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2720 E Evans Rd have?
Some of 2720 E Evans Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2720 E Evans Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2720 E Evans Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 E Evans Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2720 E Evans Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd offer parking?
No, 2720 E Evans Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 E Evans Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have a pool?
No, 2720 E Evans Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have accessible units?
No, 2720 E Evans Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 E Evans Rd has units with dishwashers.
