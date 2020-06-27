All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

2720 E Evans Rd

2720 East Evans Road · No Longer Available
Location

2720 East Evans Road, San Diego, CA 92106
Liberty Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Mike Althof with Hunter & Maddox International, Inc. is the OFFICIAL LISTING AGENT. Contact Mike Althof 619.417.5766 mike.althof@gmail.com for Availability, Current Status and all Property Inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 E Evans Rd have any available units?
2720 E Evans Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 E Evans Rd have?
Some of 2720 E Evans Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 E Evans Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2720 E Evans Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 E Evans Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2720 E Evans Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd offer parking?
No, 2720 E Evans Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 E Evans Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have a pool?
No, 2720 E Evans Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have accessible units?
No, 2720 E Evans Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 E Evans Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 E Evans Rd has units with dishwashers.
