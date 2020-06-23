All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2709 Matera Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2709 Matera Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2709 Matera Ln

2709 Matera Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2709 Matera Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Matera Ln have any available units?
2709 Matera Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Matera Ln have?
Some of 2709 Matera Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Matera Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Matera Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Matera Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Matera Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2709 Matera Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Matera Ln does offer parking.
Does 2709 Matera Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Matera Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Matera Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Matera Ln has a pool.
Does 2709 Matera Ln have accessible units?
No, 2709 Matera Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Matera Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Matera Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University