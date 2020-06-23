Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2709 Matera Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2709 Matera Ln
2709 Matera Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2709 Matera Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 Matera Ln have any available units?
2709 Matera Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2709 Matera Ln have?
Some of 2709 Matera Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2709 Matera Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Matera Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Matera Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Matera Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2709 Matera Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Matera Ln does offer parking.
Does 2709 Matera Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Matera Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Matera Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Matera Ln has a pool.
Does 2709 Matera Ln have accessible units?
No, 2709 Matera Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Matera Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Matera Ln has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
