2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance

Pool Facing, Large outdoor patio, separate vanity from bathroom. Two large closets in bedroom.

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment:



Move-In Special:

Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000)

No Pet Fees



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



On Site Laundry room. Pool with ample space to relax in the sun.

Maintenance included and 24/7 emergency maintenance.

Quiet Neighborhood. Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown and North Park.



We welcome your dogs and cats less than 25 pounds (maximum 2 pets per unit)



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



Serra Bella is professionally managed and operated. Please visit us online at www.SerraBellaSanDiego.com



Serra Bella Apartments

2707 Mission Village Dr.

San Diego, CA 92123



*Photos in ad are of a similar unit