2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G

2707 Marathon Dr · (858) 353-8710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2707 Marathon Dr, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
Pool Facing, Large outdoor patio, separate vanity from bathroom. Two large closets in bedroom.
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment:

Move-In Special:
Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000)
No Pet Fees

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

On Site Laundry room. Pool with ample space to relax in the sun.
Maintenance included and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Quiet Neighborhood. Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown and North Park.

We welcome your dogs and cats less than 25 pounds (maximum 2 pets per unit)

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Serra Bella is professionally managed and operated. Please visit us online at www.SerraBellaSanDiego.com

Serra Bella Apartments
2707 Mission Village Dr.
San Diego, CA 92123

*Photos in ad are of a similar unit

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G have any available units?
2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G have?
Some of 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G offer parking?
No, 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G has a pool.
Does 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G have accessible units?
No, 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G does not have units with dishwashers.
