2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G

Amenities
Pool Facing, Large outdoor patio, separate vanity from bathroom. Two large closets in bedroom.
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment:
Move-In Special:
Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000)
No Pet Fees
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
On Site Laundry room. Pool with ample space to relax in the sun.
Maintenance included and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Quiet Neighborhood. Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown and North Park.
We welcome your dogs and cats less than 25 pounds (maximum 2 pets per unit)
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Serra Bella is professionally managed and operated. Please visit us online at www.SerraBellaSanDiego.com
Serra Bella Apartments
2707 Mission Village Dr.
San Diego, CA 92123
*Photos in ad are of a similar unit