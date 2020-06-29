All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

2704 Escala Cir

2704 Escala Way · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Escala Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Escala Cir have any available units?
2704 Escala Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Escala Cir have?
Some of 2704 Escala Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Escala Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Escala Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Escala Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Escala Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2704 Escala Cir offer parking?
No, 2704 Escala Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Escala Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Escala Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Escala Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2704 Escala Cir has a pool.
Does 2704 Escala Cir have accessible units?
No, 2704 Escala Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Escala Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Escala Cir has units with dishwashers.

