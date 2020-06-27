All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:36 PM

2682 Grant Way

2682 Grant Way · No Longer Available
Location

2682 Grant Way, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom house in Grant Hill. This home has been freshly painted and has new stainless steel appliances. The master is large with a big walk in closet. There is a large front and side yard and an in unit laundry. Hurry this wont last.Tenant to pay all utilities except trash. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, and range/oven. Pets allowed will restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Home is available NOW.Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172. Cabrillo Properties BRE#02066091 1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500San Diego, CA 92108619-832-0172 Leasing@CabrilloProperties.comRental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 10/1/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2682 Grant Way have any available units?
2682 Grant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2682 Grant Way have?
Some of 2682 Grant Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2682 Grant Way currently offering any rent specials?
2682 Grant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 Grant Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2682 Grant Way is pet friendly.
Does 2682 Grant Way offer parking?
No, 2682 Grant Way does not offer parking.
Does 2682 Grant Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2682 Grant Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 Grant Way have a pool?
No, 2682 Grant Way does not have a pool.
Does 2682 Grant Way have accessible units?
No, 2682 Grant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 Grant Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2682 Grant Way has units with dishwashers.
