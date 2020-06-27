2682 Grant Way

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom house in Grant Hill. This home has been freshly painted and has new stainless steel appliances. The master is large with a big walk in closet. There is a large front and side yard and an in unit laundry. Hurry this wont last.Tenant to pay all utilities except trash. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, and range/oven. Pets allowed will restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Home is available NOW.Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172. Cabrillo Properties BRE#02066091 1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500San Diego, CA 92108619-832-0172 Leasing@CabrilloProperties.comRental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 10/1/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.