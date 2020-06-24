2680 Grant Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSES:

Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 - 12:30PM - 1:00PM

Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 - 5:00PM - 5:30PM

Thursday, March 14th, 2019 - 2:00PM - 2:30PM

Friday, March 15th, 2019 - 3:00PM - 3:30PM

Saturday, March 16th, 2019 - 12:00PM - 12:30PM



Welcome Home to this beautifully upgraded 1bd/1ba apartment with an open floorplan close to downtown San Diego. The spacious living room is open to the large galley like kitchen. There is large amount of cabinets and plenty of counter space. The apartment comes with a range/oven, refrigerator, and AC! Hurry this won't last.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. 1 assigned parking space.



Cabrillo Properties

BRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.