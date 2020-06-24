2680 Grant Way

Amenities
OPEN HOUSES:
Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 - 12:30PM - 1:00PM
Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 - 5:00PM - 5:30PM
Thursday, March 14th, 2019 - 2:00PM - 2:30PM
Friday, March 15th, 2019 - 3:00PM - 3:30PM
Saturday, March 16th, 2019 - 12:00PM - 12:30PM
Welcome Home to this beautifully upgraded 1bd/1ba apartment with an open floorplan close to downtown San Diego. The spacious living room is open to the large galley like kitchen. There is large amount of cabinets and plenty of counter space. The apartment comes with a range/oven, refrigerator, and AC! Hurry this won't last.
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. 1 assigned parking space.
Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.