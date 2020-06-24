All apartments in San Diego
2680 Grant Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2680 Grant Way

2680 Grant Way · No Longer Available
Location

2680 Grant Way, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSES:
Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 - 12:30PM - 1:00PM
Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 - 5:00PM - 5:30PM
Thursday, March 14th, 2019 - 2:00PM - 2:30PM
Friday, March 15th, 2019 - 3:00PM - 3:30PM
Saturday, March 16th, 2019 - 12:00PM - 12:30PM

Welcome Home to this beautifully upgraded 1bd/1ba apartment with an open floorplan close to downtown San Diego. The spacious living room is open to the large galley like kitchen. There is large amount of cabinets and plenty of counter space. The apartment comes with a range/oven, refrigerator, and AC! Hurry this won't last.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. 1 assigned parking space.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Grant Way have any available units?
2680 Grant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2680 Grant Way have?
Some of 2680 Grant Way's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 Grant Way currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Grant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Grant Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2680 Grant Way is pet friendly.
Does 2680 Grant Way offer parking?
Yes, 2680 Grant Way offers parking.
Does 2680 Grant Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2680 Grant Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Grant Way have a pool?
No, 2680 Grant Way does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Grant Way have accessible units?
No, 2680 Grant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Grant Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2680 Grant Way does not have units with dishwashers.
