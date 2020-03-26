2665 5th Avenue Unit 208

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly concierge parking lobby

Bankers Hill: Stunning Corner Unit Condo - - Dual master floor plan each bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closets

- Large costume kitchen with high-end appliances and quartz countertops

- La Cantina folding doors to the balcony bringing the ocean breezes & evening sunsets inside

- Large living room

- Wet bar with wine fridge that can hole up to 48 bottles of wine

- Close to Balboa Park, shopping center, and restaurants

- Wide plank wooden floors

- M-F lobby concierge

- Built in 2016



Bi-weekly cleaning service included

Tenants pay all utilities except trash



Terms:

- Lease

- All adult occupants (18+) must apply

- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history

-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet

- Renter's insurance required



Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE# 01992010



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5680842)