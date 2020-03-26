All apartments in San Diego
2665 5th Avenue Unit 208
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2665 5th Avenue Unit 208

2665 5th Avenue · (760) 994-6430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2665 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
parking
lobby
Bankers Hill: Stunning Corner Unit Condo - - Dual master floor plan each bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closets
- Large costume kitchen with high-end appliances and quartz countertops
- La Cantina folding doors to the balcony bringing the ocean breezes & evening sunsets inside
- Large living room
- Wet bar with wine fridge that can hole up to 48 bottles of wine
- Close to Balboa Park, shopping center, and restaurants
- Wide plank wooden floors
- M-F lobby concierge
- Built in 2016

Bi-weekly cleaning service included
Tenants pay all utilities except trash

Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required

Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5680842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 have any available units?
2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 have?
Some of 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 is pet friendly.
Does 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 does offer parking.
Does 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 have a pool?
No, 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 does not have a pool.
Does 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2665 5th Avenue Unit 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
