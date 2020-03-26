2665 5th Avenue Unit 208

Amenities
Bankers Hill: Stunning Corner Unit Condo - - Dual master floor plan each bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closets
- Large costume kitchen with high-end appliances and quartz countertops
- La Cantina folding doors to the balcony bringing the ocean breezes & evening sunsets inside
- Large living room
- Wet bar with wine fridge that can hole up to 48 bottles of wine
- Close to Balboa Park, shopping center, and restaurants
- Wide plank wooden floors
- M-F lobby concierge
- Built in 2016
Bi-weekly cleaning service included
Tenants pay all utilities except trash
Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5680842)