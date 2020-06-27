Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2663 C Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
·
No Longer Available
Location
2663 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy home in the heart of the metro area. New windows, High Efficiency A.C. Nice deck and porch, wood floors, new appliances, full size washer/dryer 2 parking spots
12 month lease, On approved application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2663 C Street have any available units?
2663 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2663 C Street have?
Some of 2663 C Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 2663 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
2663 C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2663 C Street pet-friendly?
No, 2663 C Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2663 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 2663 C Street offers parking.
Does 2663 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2663 C Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2663 C Street have a pool?
No, 2663 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 2663 C Street have accessible units?
No, 2663 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2663 C Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2663 C Street does not have units with dishwashers.
