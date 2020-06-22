Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2661 Matera Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2661 Matera Ln
2661 Matera Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2661 Matera Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2661 Matera Ln have any available units?
2661 Matera Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2661 Matera Ln have?
Some of 2661 Matera Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2661 Matera Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Matera Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Matera Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Matera Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2661 Matera Ln offer parking?
No, 2661 Matera Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2661 Matera Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Matera Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Matera Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2661 Matera Ln has a pool.
Does 2661 Matera Ln have accessible units?
No, 2661 Matera Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Matera Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 Matera Ln has units with dishwashers.
