Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

2661 C St

2661 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2661 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautiful unit with lots of light, nice sunset views and updated kitchen and bath.

Two parking spaces, washer and dryer inside the unit and pet friendly.

This Unit sits on the triplex property and is upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 C St have any available units?
2661 C St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2661 C St have?
Some of 2661 C St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 C St currently offering any rent specials?
2661 C St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 C St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2661 C St is pet friendly.
Does 2661 C St offer parking?
Yes, 2661 C St offers parking.
Does 2661 C St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2661 C St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 C St have a pool?
No, 2661 C St does not have a pool.
Does 2661 C St have accessible units?
No, 2661 C St does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 C St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 C St has units with dishwashers.
