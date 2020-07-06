All apartments in San Diego
2659 Russ

2659 Russ Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2659 Russ Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Russ have any available units?
2659 Russ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2659 Russ have?
Some of 2659 Russ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 Russ currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Russ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Russ pet-friendly?
No, 2659 Russ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2659 Russ offer parking?
No, 2659 Russ does not offer parking.
Does 2659 Russ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2659 Russ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Russ have a pool?
No, 2659 Russ does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Russ have accessible units?
No, 2659 Russ does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Russ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2659 Russ has units with dishwashers.

