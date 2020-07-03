South Park Classic. Beautifully restored craftsman with wood built-ins, leisure sitting porch, new kitchen and baths. New appliances, washer and dryer in unit, 2 parking spots. This unit is the main house on a triplex lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2659 C Street have any available units?
2659 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2659 C Street have?
Some of 2659 C Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
2659 C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.