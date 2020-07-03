All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

2659 C Street

2659 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2659 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
South Park Classic. Beautifully restored craftsman with wood built-ins, leisure sitting porch, new kitchen and baths. New appliances, washer and dryer in unit, 2 parking spots. This unit is the main house on a triplex lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 C Street have any available units?
2659 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2659 C Street have?
Some of 2659 C Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
2659 C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 C Street pet-friendly?
No, 2659 C Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2659 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 2659 C Street offers parking.
Does 2659 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2659 C Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 C Street have a pool?
No, 2659 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 2659 C Street have accessible units?
No, 2659 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2659 C Street has units with dishwashers.

