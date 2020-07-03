2659 C Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

South Park Classic. Beautifully restored craftsman with wood built-ins, leisure sitting porch, new kitchen and baths. New appliances, washer and dryer in unit, 2 parking spots. This unit is the main house on a triplex lot.