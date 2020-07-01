All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

2650 Escala Circle

2650 Escala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Escala Circle have any available units?
2650 Escala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Escala Circle have?
Some of 2650 Escala Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Escala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Escala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Escala Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Escala Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2650 Escala Circle offer parking?
No, 2650 Escala Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Escala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Escala Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Escala Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2650 Escala Circle has a pool.
Does 2650 Escala Circle have accessible units?
No, 2650 Escala Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Escala Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Escala Circle has units with dishwashers.

