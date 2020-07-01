Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

~Immaculate Fully Furnished Unit in San Diego, 8 minutes Coronado Island, SD Convention Center and SDSU



~Centrally located one block from Downtown San Diego and Balboa Park Golf Course .



~Excellent immaculate fully furnished corporate housing, includes monthly housekeeping.



~Garden Patio area has a separate seating area for your enjoyment or gathering.



~We furnish everything you will need to live comfortably including shampoo, conditioner, body soap, and spices for cooking...



~This unique eight unit complex is cozy, neat, clean, well maintained with lots of character. This 8 -plex has four units upstairs and four units downstairs and becomes a San Diego home away from home for your comfort. Common areas are a lovely world culture decor feel.



We provide High Speed WIFI AND HOUSEKEEPING!!



This one bedroom has a very comfortable KING size bed



Large closet and fully walled mirrored closet doors with plenty of storage



Both living room and bedroom have large picture glass windows allowing morning and afternoon sunlight.



Leather sofa sleeper



Smart Flat Screen HDTV in bedroom and living room



Breakfast bar kitchen with adjustable chairs.



Includes dishes, cutlery, pots, pans and bakeware and spices.



Bedding and towels provided are of high quality fabrics .



Lovely morning light in the kitchen, bedroom and living room



Bathroom have deep bathroom storage closet and large mirrored medicine cabinet with over head make-up mirror and lights.



Shower and tub combination and a heater for those chilly nights which are rare in San Diego.



Private Parking



Shared free laundry room.



No smoking in apartment or building. * Fully Furnished includes monthly house cleaning