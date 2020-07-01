All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2646 A
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2646 A

2646 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

2646 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
~Immaculate Fully Furnished Unit in San Diego, 8 minutes Coronado Island, SD Convention Center and SDSU

~Centrally located one block from Downtown San Diego and Balboa Park Golf Course .

~Excellent immaculate fully furnished corporate housing, includes monthly housekeeping.

~Garden Patio area has a separate seating area for your enjoyment or gathering.

~We furnish everything you will need to live comfortably including shampoo, conditioner, body soap, and spices for cooking...

~This unique eight unit complex is cozy, neat, clean, well maintained with lots of character. This 8 -plex has four units upstairs and four units downstairs and becomes a San Diego home away from home for your comfort. Common areas are a lovely world culture decor feel.

We provide High Speed WIFI AND HOUSEKEEPING!!

This one bedroom has a very comfortable KING size bed

Large closet and fully walled mirrored closet doors with plenty of storage

Both living room and bedroom have large picture glass windows allowing morning and afternoon sunlight.

Leather sofa sleeper

Smart Flat Screen HDTV in bedroom and living room

Breakfast bar kitchen with adjustable chairs.

Includes dishes, cutlery, pots, pans and bakeware and spices.

Bedding and towels provided are of high quality fabrics .

Lovely morning light in the kitchen, bedroom and living room

Bathroom have deep bathroom storage closet and large mirrored medicine cabinet with over head make-up mirror and lights.

Shower and tub combination and a heater for those chilly nights which are rare in San Diego.

Private Parking

Shared free laundry room.

No smoking in apartment or building. * Fully Furnished includes monthly house cleaning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 A have any available units?
2646 A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 A have?
Some of 2646 A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 A currently offering any rent specials?
2646 A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 A pet-friendly?
No, 2646 A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2646 A offer parking?
Yes, 2646 A offers parking.
Does 2646 A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 A have a pool?
No, 2646 A does not have a pool.
Does 2646 A have accessible units?
No, 2646 A does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 A does not have units with dishwashers.

