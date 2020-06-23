Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
/
2645 Ocean Front Walk
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2645 Ocean Front Walk
2645 Ocean Front Walk
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2645 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ocean front beautiful house on south mission beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2645 Ocean Front Walk have any available units?
2645 Ocean Front Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2645 Ocean Front Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Ocean Front Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Ocean Front Walk pet-friendly?
No, 2645 Ocean Front Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2645 Ocean Front Walk offer parking?
No, 2645 Ocean Front Walk does not offer parking.
Does 2645 Ocean Front Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Ocean Front Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Ocean Front Walk have a pool?
No, 2645 Ocean Front Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Ocean Front Walk have accessible units?
No, 2645 Ocean Front Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Ocean Front Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 Ocean Front Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 Ocean Front Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2645 Ocean Front Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
