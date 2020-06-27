All apartments in San Diego
264 S. 37th St.

264 South 37th Street · (858) 222-4663 ext. 507
Location

264 South 37th Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 264 S. 37th St. · Avail. now

$2,488

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! LIGHT & BRIGHT, UPDATED APPLIANCES, GATED HOME IN THE HEART OF SAN DIEGO! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom light and bright gated home in San Diego. There is a private driveway and beautiful upgrades. Minutes from Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Sea World, Coronado, restaurants and beaches. Beautifully upgraded interior, and a great open floor plan.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Paid Laundry in Garage
- Open Floor Plan
- Shutters
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Upgraded Bathrooms
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Living Room

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Private Driveway 1 Car
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1951
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 264 S. 37th St .
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for water, sewer, trash and gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK:

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next.  This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork.   We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history.  If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed.  Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER?  We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS.  We are here to help!  Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.
 
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E.  #01854799

(RLNE5891076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

