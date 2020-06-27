Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage internet access

LOOK NO FURTHER!!! LIGHT & BRIGHT, UPDATED APPLIANCES, GATED HOME IN THE HEART OF SAN DIEGO! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom light and bright gated home in San Diego. There is a private driveway and beautiful upgrades. Minutes from Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Sea World, Coronado, restaurants and beaches. Beautifully upgraded interior, and a great open floor plan.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Paid Laundry in Garage

- Open Floor Plan

- Shutters

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Upgraded Bathrooms

- Upgraded Fixtures

- Living Room



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Private Driveway 1 Car

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1951

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 264 S. 37th St .

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for water, sewer, trash and gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK:



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give

you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call

us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond

Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5891076)