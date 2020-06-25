All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

2639 Matera Lane

2639 Matera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Matera Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom Plus Office Townhouse in Escala Community - - Gated Community
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Granite
- Tile Floors
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Community Pool/Spa
- Community Gym and Cluhouse

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4239490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Matera Lane have any available units?
2639 Matera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Matera Lane have?
Some of 2639 Matera Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Matera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Matera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Matera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Matera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2639 Matera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Matera Lane offers parking.
Does 2639 Matera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 Matera Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Matera Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2639 Matera Lane has a pool.
Does 2639 Matera Lane have accessible units?
No, 2639 Matera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Matera Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 Matera Lane has units with dishwashers.
