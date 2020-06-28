Rent Calculator
2637 Villas Way
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM
2637 Villas Way
·
No Longer Available
2637 Villas Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2637 Villas Way have any available units?
2637 Villas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2637 Villas Way have?
Some of 2637 Villas Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2637 Villas Way currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Villas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Villas Way pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Villas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2637 Villas Way offer parking?
No, 2637 Villas Way does not offer parking.
Does 2637 Villas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Villas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Villas Way have a pool?
Yes, 2637 Villas Way has a pool.
Does 2637 Villas Way have accessible units?
No, 2637 Villas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Villas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 Villas Way has units with dishwashers.
