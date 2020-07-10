2629 B Street - 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled in the heart of Golden Hill is this open and bright 2br 2bath corner unit with a balcony. It has a large living room area with hard surface flooring in the main areas and soft carpets in the bedrooms. The kitchen is large with wood cabinetry, full appliances, and an island perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has a great open concept to the living area.



Unit features a master bedroom having private access to the balcony with an ensuite bathroom. Stackable washer and dryer in the hallway next to the 2nd bedroom.



Walking distance to Starbucks, Giorgino's, Sepulveda Meats, Balboa Park, Golden Hill Rec Center and so much more!



The second bedroom also has its own hallway bath.



Unit comes with a one car garage with a tandem 2nd spot out front of it.



Water & Sewer included.



To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please call Evan 619.630.5415

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01865064