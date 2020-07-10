All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2629 B Street - 4
2629 B Street - 4

2629 B Street · No Longer Available
Location

2629 B Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the heart of Golden Hill is this open and bright 2br 2bath corner unit with a balcony. It has a large living room area with hard surface flooring in the main areas and soft carpets in the bedrooms. The kitchen is large with wood cabinetry, full appliances, and an island perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has a great open concept to the living area.

Unit features a master bedroom having private access to the balcony with an ensuite bathroom. Stackable washer and dryer in the hallway next to the 2nd bedroom.

Walking distance to Starbucks, Giorgino's, Sepulveda Meats, Balboa Park, Golden Hill Rec Center and so much more!

The second bedroom also has its own hallway bath.

Unit comes with a one car garage with a tandem 2nd spot out front of it.

Water & Sewer included.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please call Evan 619.630.5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 B Street - 4 have any available units?
2629 B Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 B Street - 4 have?
Some of 2629 B Street - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 B Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2629 B Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 B Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2629 B Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2629 B Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2629 B Street - 4 offers parking.
Does 2629 B Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 B Street - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 B Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 2629 B Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2629 B Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2629 B Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 B Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 B Street - 4 has units with dishwashers.

