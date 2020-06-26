2626 A Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Nestled in the highly desired neighborhood of Golden Hill is this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with its own large garage. The unit has undergone a major renovation to the kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counter tops, and a new pantry. Only one wall is shared with a neighbor. There are four units in the complex.



Also attached is an exterior patio great for a small table and plants



This unit also includes a custom office next to the kitchen with built in file drawers and plenty of sunlight. The office could also double as a large storage room.



There are wood floors throughout except at the entry and bathroom, an amazing view towards Florida Canyon, large living room, and plenty of storage.



Water, sewer, and trash removal all included. Laundry on-site.



No pets. Sorry!



Easy access to the 163 and 5 Freeways. Less than a 5 minute walk to Balboa Park and great local Restaurants.



