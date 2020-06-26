All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2626 A Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2626 A Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:44 PM

2626 A Street

2626 a Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2626 a Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in the highly desired neighborhood of Golden Hill is this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with its own large garage. The unit has undergone a major renovation to the kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counter tops, and a new pantry. Only one wall is shared with a neighbor. There are four units in the complex.

Also attached is an exterior patio great for a small table and plants

This unit also includes a custom office next to the kitchen with built in file drawers and plenty of sunlight. The office could also double as a large storage room.

There are wood floors throughout except at the entry and bathroom, an amazing view towards Florida Canyon, large living room, and plenty of storage.

Water, sewer, and trash removal all included. Laundry on-site.

No pets. Sorry!

Easy access to the 163 and 5 Freeways. Less than a 5 minute walk to Balboa Park and great local Restaurants.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Text Debbie at 619.940.5712
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 A Street have any available units?
2626 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 A Street have?
Some of 2626 A Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
2626 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 2626 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2626 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 2626 A Street offers parking.
Does 2626 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 A Street have a pool?
No, 2626 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 2626 A Street have accessible units?
No, 2626 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University