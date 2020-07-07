Rent Calculator
2625 Preece Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

2625 Preece Street
2625 Preece Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2625 Preece Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2625 Preece Street have any available units?
2625 Preece Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2625 Preece Street currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Preece Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Preece Street pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Preece Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2625 Preece Street offer parking?
No, 2625 Preece Street does not offer parking.
Does 2625 Preece Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Preece Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Preece Street have a pool?
No, 2625 Preece Street does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Preece Street have accessible units?
No, 2625 Preece Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Preece Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Preece Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 Preece Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 Preece Street does not have units with air conditioning.
