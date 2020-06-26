Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2621 Crosshaven Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2621 Crosshaven Lane
2621 Crosshaven Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2621 Crosshaven Lane, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have any available units?
2621 Crosshaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2621 Crosshaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Crosshaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Crosshaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Crosshaven Lane offers parking.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have a pool?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Crosshaven Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
