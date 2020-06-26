All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2621 Crosshaven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2621 Crosshaven Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

2621 Crosshaven Lane

2621 Crosshaven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2621 Crosshaven Lane, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have any available units?
2621 Crosshaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2621 Crosshaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Crosshaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Crosshaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Crosshaven Lane offers parking.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have a pool?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Crosshaven Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Crosshaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 Crosshaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University