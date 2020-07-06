All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2609 Elyssee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2609 Elyssee Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

2609 Elyssee Street

2609 Elyssee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2609 Elyssee Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2609 Elyssee Street Available 02/29/20 Single Story 3BR Home in Serra Mesa - - Wood Floors
- 2 Car Garage
- New Paint
- New Vanities
- Fenced Yard
- Gardener Included
- Frig Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4396963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Elyssee Street have any available units?
2609 Elyssee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2609 Elyssee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Elyssee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Elyssee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Elyssee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2609 Elyssee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Elyssee Street offers parking.
Does 2609 Elyssee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Elyssee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Elyssee Street have a pool?
No, 2609 Elyssee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Elyssee Street have accessible units?
No, 2609 Elyssee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Elyssee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 Elyssee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 Elyssee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 Elyssee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University