Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2587 Palm Ave #A
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2587 Palm Ave #A
2587 Palm Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2587 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Palm City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming small house for rent off Palm Ave estates - Quaint home for single person or 1 couple.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4777062)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2587 Palm Ave #A have any available units?
2587 Palm Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2587 Palm Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
2587 Palm Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2587 Palm Ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 2587 Palm Ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2587 Palm Ave #A offer parking?
No, 2587 Palm Ave #A does not offer parking.
Does 2587 Palm Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2587 Palm Ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2587 Palm Ave #A have a pool?
No, 2587 Palm Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 2587 Palm Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 2587 Palm Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2587 Palm Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2587 Palm Ave #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2587 Palm Ave #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2587 Palm Ave #A does not have units with air conditioning.
