Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:15 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2547 Meade Ave
2547 Meade Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
2547 Meade Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call/text listing agent Paul Ferrell, Park Pacific Properties (858) 449-5090 for more information or appointment to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2547 Meade Ave have any available units?
2547 Meade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2547 Meade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2547 Meade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 Meade Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2547 Meade Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2547 Meade Ave offer parking?
No, 2547 Meade Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2547 Meade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2547 Meade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 Meade Ave have a pool?
No, 2547 Meade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2547 Meade Ave have accessible units?
No, 2547 Meade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 Meade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2547 Meade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2547 Meade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2547 Meade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
