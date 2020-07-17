2544 Escala Circle

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW** 2 bedroom Mission Valley condo - Spectacular townhome in the heart of Mission Valley located in the highly desired gated community of Escala. Excellent location close to all freeways, colleges, downtown, shopping, & Qualcomm Stadium Tons of community amenities.



This townhome offers the following:

* 2 bedrooms

* 2 1/2 baths

* Gas fireplace in living area

* Custom plantation wood shutters

* Private balcony

* New carpet



The kitchen offers:

*Solid surface counters

*Island counter space

*Open work area

* Gas range

* Refrigerator

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Full size washer & dryer



Master bedroom

*Huge walk in closet

*Lots of windows

*Master bath with double sinks and soaking tub



Second bedroom

*Located on ground floor, very private

*Private attached full bathroom



Special features

* Large 2 car garage

* No neighbors above or below

* Verandas section of the community



Community offers:

* Full access to modern fitness center

* 2 pools & spa

* Lighted tennis courts

* Basketball courts

* Dog park

* Playground

* Clubhouse

* Walking distance to the Trolley



This unit has central heat, no central air conditioing

Small pets are accepted on approval



For more information or to schedule an appointment please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103.



You can apply online at www.prpm.net. Go to "Vacancies" and click on the Apply Now button.



CA DRE License #01426440



