2544 Escala Circle

2544 Escala Circle · (858) 748-2103
Location

2544 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2544 Escala Circle · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
**AVAILABLE NOW** 2 bedroom Mission Valley condo - Spectacular townhome in the heart of Mission Valley located in the highly desired gated community of Escala. Excellent location close to all freeways, colleges, downtown, shopping, & Qualcomm Stadium Tons of community amenities.

This townhome offers the following:
* 2 bedrooms
* 2 1/2 baths
* Gas fireplace in living area
* Custom plantation wood shutters
* Private balcony
* New carpet

The kitchen offers:
*Solid surface counters
*Island counter space
*Open work area
* Gas range
* Refrigerator
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Full size washer & dryer

Master bedroom
*Huge walk in closet
*Lots of windows
*Master bath with double sinks and soaking tub

Second bedroom
*Located on ground floor, very private
*Private attached full bathroom

Special features
* Large 2 car garage
* No neighbors above or below
* Verandas section of the community

Community offers:
* Full access to modern fitness center
* 2 pools & spa
* Lighted tennis courts
* Basketball courts
* Dog park
* Playground
* Clubhouse
* Walking distance to the Trolley

This unit has central heat, no central air conditioing
Small pets are accepted on approval

For more information or to schedule an appointment please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103.

You can apply online at www.prpm.net. Go to "Vacancies" and click on the Apply Now button.

CA DRE License #01426440

(RLNE5891343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

