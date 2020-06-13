All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 8 2019 at 1:34 AM

2541 C Street - 5

2541 C St · No Longer Available
Location

2541 C St, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nestled in the heart of Golden Hill near 25th street is this highly desired Victorian Style Studio. On the top floor it boasts unique built in shelving in the kitchen and Hard wood floors in main areas.

Lots of windows giving natural light. Gas appliances. On site laundry. Tall ceilings. High walking score. less than 2 minute walk to Krisp, Panchitas Bakery, Pizza Luigi, Dark Horse Coffee, Turf Club and many other top attractions of Golden Hill.

Centrally located close to Downtown, Little Italy, Hillcrest, South Park, North Park and so many more neighborhoods. Easy access to the 94, 5, 163 freeways.

Sorry, no pets.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Call Debbie at 619.940.5712
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 C Street - 5 have any available units?
2541 C Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2541 C Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2541 C Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 C Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2541 C Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2541 C Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 2541 C Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2541 C Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 C Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 C Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 2541 C Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2541 C Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2541 C Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 C Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 C Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 C Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 C Street - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

