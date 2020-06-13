2541 C Street - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nestled in the heart of Golden Hill near 25th street is this highly desired Victorian Style Studio. On the top floor it boasts unique built in shelving in the kitchen and Hard wood floors in main areas.



Lots of windows giving natural light. Gas appliances. On site laundry. Tall ceilings. High walking score. less than 2 minute walk to Krisp, Panchitas Bakery, Pizza Luigi, Dark Horse Coffee, Turf Club and many other top attractions of Golden Hill.



Centrally located close to Downtown, Little Italy, Hillcrest, South Park, North Park and so many more neighborhoods. Easy access to the 94, 5, 163 freeways.



Sorry, no pets.



To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please Call Debbie at 619.940.5712

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01865064