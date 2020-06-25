All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2511 Escala Circle

2511 Escala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This gorgeous town home is located in the upscale gated community of Escala. This is a fully furnished home ready for corporate or a private family rental where every bedroom has its own private on-suite. Extremely central to San Diego International Airport, the 163, 15, 8, 5 and 805 freeways, downtown Gaslamp District, beaches, restaurants, shopping, Sea World, Zoo and public transportation. This town home features a full gourmet kitchen, pantry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in home laundry room, nest central AC/heating, plantation shutters and a attached 2 car garage with ample storage ceiling racks. Amenities include state of the art Gym, heated salt water pool and spa, tennis courts, club house, parks, trails, club house, etc.

(RLNE4797483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Escala Circle have any available units?
2511 Escala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Escala Circle have?
Some of 2511 Escala Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Escala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Escala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Escala Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Escala Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2511 Escala Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Escala Circle offers parking.
Does 2511 Escala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Escala Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Escala Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2511 Escala Circle has a pool.
Does 2511 Escala Circle have accessible units?
No, 2511 Escala Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Escala Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Escala Circle has units with dishwashers.
