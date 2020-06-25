2511 Escala Circle

Amenities

This gorgeous town home is located in the upscale gated community of Escala. This is a fully furnished home ready for corporate or a private family rental where every bedroom has its own private on-suite. Extremely central to San Diego International Airport, the 163, 15, 8, 5 and 805 freeways, downtown Gaslamp District, beaches, restaurants, shopping, Sea World, Zoo and public transportation. This town home features a full gourmet kitchen, pantry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in home laundry room, nest central AC/heating, plantation shutters and a attached 2 car garage with ample storage ceiling racks. Amenities include state of the art Gym, heated salt water pool and spa, tennis courts, club house, parks, trails, club house, etc.



