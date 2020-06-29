2510 Torrey Pines Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Great opportunity for upscale beach living at this beautiful condo in La Jolla shores - don't miss this unit it will go fast!! Keyed entry building with gated covered parking for one car, with on-sitestorage and laundry and a heated pool. Upgraded unit includes beautiful hardwood floors, custom paint and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinetry and new appliances, including smooth top stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Spacious living room and dining room, with dual pane sliding glass doors to a balcony facing the western sky. Large master bedroom and hall bathroom with a full shower/tub combo. Unit is clean with warm colors. Plenty of guest parking in locked lot, with additional parking on the street. Walk to the beach from this great location, quiet community, close to UCSD, shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. Owner will allow up to one cat or small dog.



CABRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 1/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

