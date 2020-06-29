All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2510 Torrey Pines Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2510 Torrey Pines Road
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:36 PM

2510 Torrey Pines Road

2510 Torrey Pines Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2510 Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Great opportunity for upscale beach living at this beautiful condo in La Jolla shores - don't miss this unit it will go fast!! Keyed entry building with gated covered parking for one car, with on-sitestorage and laundry and a heated pool. Upgraded unit includes beautiful hardwood floors, custom paint and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinetry and new appliances, including smooth top stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Spacious living room and dining room, with dual pane sliding glass doors to a balcony facing the western sky. Large master bedroom and hall bathroom with a full shower/tub combo. Unit is clean with warm colors. Plenty of guest parking in locked lot, with additional parking on the street. Walk to the beach from this great location, quiet community, close to UCSD, shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. Owner will allow up to one cat or small dog.

CABRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 1/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Torrey Pines Road have any available units?
2510 Torrey Pines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Torrey Pines Road have?
Some of 2510 Torrey Pines Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Torrey Pines Road currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Torrey Pines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Torrey Pines Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Torrey Pines Road is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Torrey Pines Road offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Torrey Pines Road offers parking.
Does 2510 Torrey Pines Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Torrey Pines Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Torrey Pines Road have a pool?
Yes, 2510 Torrey Pines Road has a pool.
Does 2510 Torrey Pines Road have accessible units?
No, 2510 Torrey Pines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Torrey Pines Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Torrey Pines Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University