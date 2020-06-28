All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2502 Cowley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2502 Cowley Way
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

2502 Cowley Way

2502 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2502 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Cowley Way have any available units?
2502 Cowley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Cowley Way have?
Some of 2502 Cowley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Cowley Way currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Cowley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Cowley Way pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Cowley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2502 Cowley Way offer parking?
No, 2502 Cowley Way does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 Cowley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have a pool?
No, 2502 Cowley Way does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have accessible units?
No, 2502 Cowley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 Cowley Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University