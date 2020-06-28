Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
2502 Cowley Way
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 14
2502 Cowley Way
2502 Cowley Way
·
No Longer Available
2502 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have any available units?
2502 Cowley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2502 Cowley Way have?
Some of 2502 Cowley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2502 Cowley Way currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Cowley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Cowley Way pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Cowley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2502 Cowley Way offer parking?
No, 2502 Cowley Way does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 Cowley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have a pool?
No, 2502 Cowley Way does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have accessible units?
No, 2502 Cowley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Cowley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 Cowley Way has units with dishwashers.
