2483 Caminito Venido

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

AC! Double Car garage! WASHER/DRYER! Fireplace! New paint! New Flooring! Move In Ready! - This beautiful condo 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Point Loma, offers large double attached garage, full size washer, dryer, and more!



This condo community features central air and heat, 2 CAR GARAGE, granite throughout, custom hardwood floors, FULL SIZE WASHER/ DRYER and a spacious two-story layout. The home features both a lower PATIO and a balconies! Recently renovated throughout this home is ideal to unwind, relax, and enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather and lifestyle!



The community complex has two swimming pools, hot tub, basketball court, large Rentable Clubhouse, Pavillion, plus gym!



Centrally located to all Point Loma has to offer with easy access to Ocean Beach, the 8 and the 5 freeways, as well as shopping, dining, Robb Field, bicycle path, and much more!



Call 619-800-6567 to schedule your SELF-GUIDED VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Visit our website to view more homes: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability



One pet over one year old welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



