All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2483 Caminito Venido.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2483 Caminito Venido
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2483 Caminito Venido

2483 Caminito Venido · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2483 Caminito Venido, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AC! Double Car garage! WASHER/DRYER! Fireplace! New paint! New Flooring! Move In Ready! - This beautiful condo 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Point Loma, offers large double attached garage, full size washer, dryer, and more!

This condo community features central air and heat, 2 CAR GARAGE, granite throughout, custom hardwood floors, FULL SIZE WASHER/ DRYER and a spacious two-story layout. The home features both a lower PATIO and a balconies! Recently renovated throughout this home is ideal to unwind, relax, and enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather and lifestyle!

The community complex has two swimming pools, hot tub, basketball court, large Rentable Clubhouse, Pavillion, plus gym!

Centrally located to all Point Loma has to offer with easy access to Ocean Beach, the 8 and the 5 freeways, as well as shopping, dining, Robb Field, bicycle path, and much more!

Call 619-800-6567 to schedule your SELF-GUIDED VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Visit our website to view more homes: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability

One pet over one year old welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

(RLNE5488046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2483 Caminito Venido have any available units?
2483 Caminito Venido doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2483 Caminito Venido have?
Some of 2483 Caminito Venido's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2483 Caminito Venido currently offering any rent specials?
2483 Caminito Venido is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2483 Caminito Venido pet-friendly?
No, 2483 Caminito Venido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2483 Caminito Venido offer parking?
Yes, 2483 Caminito Venido offers parking.
Does 2483 Caminito Venido have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2483 Caminito Venido offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2483 Caminito Venido have a pool?
Yes, 2483 Caminito Venido has a pool.
Does 2483 Caminito Venido have accessible units?
No, 2483 Caminito Venido does not have accessible units.
Does 2483 Caminito Venido have units with dishwashers?
No, 2483 Caminito Venido does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University