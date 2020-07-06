All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2470 Root Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2470 Root Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2470 Root Street

2470 Root Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2470 Root Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled house plus separate In-law unit in Serra Mesa and close proximity to all Mission Valley shopping. The home is approximately 1400 ft.² single level with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Main features are new kitchen with ceramic tile floor granite counter-tops cabinets stainless steel appliances gas stove and oven. Hard wood floors, mirrored sliding doors skylights central heat and air conditioning. Additionally, there is a fully renovated separate In-law apartment with approximately 600 ft.² with separate kitchen, bedroom, Living room and full bath. Main features are remodeled kitchen with new appliances ceramic tile flooring and granite counter-tops new carpet doors and paint remodel bathroom private entrance.

Additional features are washer and dryer located in separate laundry room two car carport plus extra street parking, large fenced in yard with lush landscaping, covered patio.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 Root Street have any available units?
2470 Root Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2470 Root Street have?
Some of 2470 Root Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 Root Street currently offering any rent specials?
2470 Root Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 Root Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2470 Root Street is pet friendly.
Does 2470 Root Street offer parking?
Yes, 2470 Root Street offers parking.
Does 2470 Root Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 Root Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 Root Street have a pool?
No, 2470 Root Street does not have a pool.
Does 2470 Root Street have accessible units?
No, 2470 Root Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 Root Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2470 Root Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University