2470 Root Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled house plus separate In-law unit in Serra Mesa and close proximity to all Mission Valley shopping. The home is approximately 1400 ft.² single level with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Main features are new kitchen with ceramic tile floor granite counter-tops cabinets stainless steel appliances gas stove and oven. Hard wood floors, mirrored sliding doors skylights central heat and air conditioning. Additionally, there is a fully renovated separate In-law apartment with approximately 600 ft.² with separate kitchen, bedroom, Living room and full bath. Main features are remodeled kitchen with new appliances ceramic tile flooring and granite counter-tops new carpet doors and paint remodel bathroom private entrance.



Additional features are washer and dryer located in separate laundry room two car carport plus extra street parking, large fenced in yard with lush landscaping, covered patio.



Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.