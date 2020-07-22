All apartments in San Diego
2466 Aperture Circle

2466 Aperture Circle · (858) 880-8811
Location

2466 Aperture Circle, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2466 Aperture Circle · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Modern Townhouse 3BR 2.5BA Mission Valley-Open Modern Floor Plan-Stainless/Granite Kitchen-A/C-Washer/Dryer-Patio-Attached 2 Car Garage - ****AVAILABLE NOW****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com****

Located in the Civita Community, in Mission Valley
Complex: Frame & Focus

CROSS STREETS: Via Alta
North of Friars Road and East of Mission Center Road

2466 Aperture Circle
San Diego, CA 92108

3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1306 SqFt
Townhouse
2 Story

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stainless Farm Sink
Granite Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Wood Cabinets - Java Colored
Island
Breakfast Bar
Recessed Lighting
Wood Laminate Flooring

New Community-Built in 2014

Modern Design
Open Floor Plan
Wood Laminate Flooring Downstairs
Carpeted Bedrooms
Nest Thermostat - Controlled by Smart Phone
Half Bath Downstairs
Walk-in Closet - Master Bedroom
Master Bath - Double Sinks
Master Bath- Walk in Shower
All Bathrooms - Tile Flooring
Tub/Shower Combination-Upstairs Bathroom

Washer/Dryer-Stack Units- Upstairs - Laundry Room
Front Patio
(2) Car Attached Garage
A/C-Heat - Forced Air

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Guest Parking - Tenants Cannot Park Here
Pool
Spa
Dog Run
Tennis Courts

ACCESS TO CIVITA REC CENTER:
Lagoon Pool
Lap Pool
Two Spas
Covered Patios with BBQ areas
State of the art Fitness Center - Offers Spin and Yoga Classes
Multi-Purpose Room with Attached Professional Kitchen
Game Room with Pool Table, Ping-Pong, Shuffleboard and an Arcade

CLOSE TO:
Interstates 805, 163 and 8
Public Transportation
Shopping
Restaurants

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3095

PET INFORMATION:
NOT PETS
No Aggressive Breeds
****We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3865660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 Aperture Circle have any available units?
2466 Aperture Circle has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2466 Aperture Circle have?
Some of 2466 Aperture Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 Aperture Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2466 Aperture Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 Aperture Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2466 Aperture Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2466 Aperture Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2466 Aperture Circle offers parking.
Does 2466 Aperture Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2466 Aperture Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 Aperture Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2466 Aperture Circle has a pool.
Does 2466 Aperture Circle have accessible units?
No, 2466 Aperture Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 Aperture Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 Aperture Circle has units with dishwashers.
