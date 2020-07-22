Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub tennis court yoga

Modern Townhouse 3BR 2.5BA Mission Valley-Open Modern Floor Plan-Stainless/Granite Kitchen-A/C-Washer/Dryer-Patio-Attached 2 Car Garage - ****AVAILABLE NOW****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com****



Located in the Civita Community, in Mission Valley

Complex: Frame & Focus



CROSS STREETS: Via Alta

North of Friars Road and East of Mission Center Road



2466 Aperture Circle

San Diego, CA 92108



3 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1306 SqFt

Townhouse

2 Story



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Built-in Microwave

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Stainless Farm Sink

Granite Countertops

Tile Backsplash

Wood Cabinets - Java Colored

Island

Breakfast Bar

Recessed Lighting

Wood Laminate Flooring



New Community-Built in 2014



Modern Design

Open Floor Plan

Wood Laminate Flooring Downstairs

Carpeted Bedrooms

Nest Thermostat - Controlled by Smart Phone

Half Bath Downstairs

Walk-in Closet - Master Bedroom

Master Bath - Double Sinks

Master Bath- Walk in Shower

All Bathrooms - Tile Flooring

Tub/Shower Combination-Upstairs Bathroom



Washer/Dryer-Stack Units- Upstairs - Laundry Room

Front Patio

(2) Car Attached Garage

A/C-Heat - Forced Air



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Guest Parking - Tenants Cannot Park Here

Pool

Spa

Dog Run

Tennis Courts



ACCESS TO CIVITA REC CENTER:

Lagoon Pool

Lap Pool

Two Spas

Covered Patios with BBQ areas

State of the art Fitness Center - Offers Spin and Yoga Classes

Multi-Purpose Room with Attached Professional Kitchen

Game Room with Pool Table, Ping-Pong, Shuffleboard and an Arcade



CLOSE TO:

Interstates 805, 163 and 8

Public Transportation

Shopping

Restaurants



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Trash

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3095



PET INFORMATION:

NOT PETS

No Aggressive Breeds

****We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3865660)