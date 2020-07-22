Amenities
Modern Townhouse 3BR 2.5BA Mission Valley-Open Modern Floor Plan-Stainless/Granite Kitchen-A/C-Washer/Dryer-Patio-Attached 2 Car Garage - ****AVAILABLE NOW****
Located in the Civita Community, in Mission Valley
Complex: Frame & Focus
CROSS STREETS: Via Alta
North of Friars Road and East of Mission Center Road
2466 Aperture Circle
San Diego, CA 92108
3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1306 SqFt
Townhouse
2 Story
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stainless Farm Sink
Granite Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Wood Cabinets - Java Colored
Island
Breakfast Bar
Recessed Lighting
Wood Laminate Flooring
New Community-Built in 2014
Modern Design
Open Floor Plan
Wood Laminate Flooring Downstairs
Carpeted Bedrooms
Nest Thermostat - Controlled by Smart Phone
Half Bath Downstairs
Walk-in Closet - Master Bedroom
Master Bath - Double Sinks
Master Bath- Walk in Shower
All Bathrooms - Tile Flooring
Tub/Shower Combination-Upstairs Bathroom
Washer/Dryer-Stack Units- Upstairs - Laundry Room
Front Patio
(2) Car Attached Garage
A/C-Heat - Forced Air
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Guest Parking - Tenants Cannot Park Here
Pool
Spa
Dog Run
Tennis Courts
ACCESS TO CIVITA REC CENTER:
Lagoon Pool
Lap Pool
Two Spas
Covered Patios with BBQ areas
State of the art Fitness Center - Offers Spin and Yoga Classes
Multi-Purpose Room with Attached Professional Kitchen
Game Room with Pool Table, Ping-Pong, Shuffleboard and an Arcade
CLOSE TO:
Interstates 805, 163 and 8
Public Transportation
Shopping
Restaurants
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3095
PET INFORMATION:
NOT PETS
No Aggressive Breeds
****We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Pets Allowed
