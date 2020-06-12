2466 1st Avenue

Amenities

LIMITED TIME PROMOTION: 1/2 Month off Move In!



WELCOME HOME TO LOFTS ON LAUREL- Featuring 21 Custom Residences In Bankers Hill, San Diego! Immerse yourself in San Diego’s most desirable locations with historical charm and modern sophistication! San Diego’s epicenter for arts and culture with a wide variety of foodie hotspots and historic Balboa Park all a short walk from your front door. Be part of the Dynamic and Refined Lifestyle of Banker’s Hill.– just minutes from downtown and surrounded by San Diego’s most notable amenities.



This is a one of a kind, best value unit in the property and ONLY studio Available



Check out the photos of the actual unit, 3D Walkthrough, additional features below and Schedule one of our available viewing options! For other currently available options, Visit WWW.LOFTSONLAUREL.COM/apply

CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

HOW TO VIEW:



Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.



As a result, we've made 3 options available for seeing this home while following the necessary restrictions:



OPTION 1) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long!



******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1292868



OPTION 2) 3D VIDEO WALK THROUGH Available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pxzW4AqPTDD&brand=0



OPTION 3) VIRTUAL AGENT OPEN HOUSES this week via FaceType or Skype (By appt only)



***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE AN APPT FOR OUR UPCOMING Virtual OPEN HOUSE: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1292868

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

2466 1st Ave #7

San Diego, CA 92101

HOME DETAILS:



*Studio/1 Bath

*450 Sq. Ft.

*1st Floor| PRIVATE Entrance

*Address: 2466 1st Ave. #7

*Rent: $1,795

*Deposit: $1,000 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

*Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)

*Flexible Lease Terms

**Parking: Assigned Parking Space in our adjacent surface parking lot

*Laundry: W/D Inside the home

*Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)



HAND-CRAFTED INTERIOR FEATURES



DESIGNER FEATURES:

*Custom Studio Layout

*Private Patio with Sliding Glass Doors

*Designer Mosaic Kitchen Backsplash

*Double Sliding Door closet

*Polished Concrete Floors

*USB Charging Electrical Outlets

*Custom Hardware Throughout



KITCHEN AND BATHS:

*Ebony Wood Finished Cabinets with Soft Close Doors and Blum Hardware

*Whirlpool Euro Style Stainless Appliances

*Stainless Interior, Low Noise Dishwasher

*Low Profile Slide Out Vent Hood and Built in Oven

*Induction Cooktop

*Large Ceramic Euro Tile Custom Showers with Handheld, Top, Front, and Overhead Spray Nozzles

*Custom Made Glass Shower Enclosures with Soji Doors

*Brushed Stainless Steel Hardware

*Beautiful Euro Tile in Washrooms



SMART & EFFICIENT LIVING:

*Decorative and 4-inch & 6-inch LED Lighting

*GE Stackable Washer and Dryer

*Noise Reducing and Energy Efficient Windows letting light in without the Heat or UV

*Solar Shades

*Reed Glass Front Doors with Nickel Hardware and Smart Locks

*Smart Home Automation including:

Programmable Thermostats

MP3-Programmable Smart Doorbells



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

*4.0 Security Camera Systems in Building Entrances and Parking

*Rooftop Community Gathering Area with Ocean Views

*High Speed Fiber Optic Network

*CAT 6 Cabling in All Apartments

*Dog Run w/complimentary pet station

*Bicycle and Surfboard Storage

*Private Storage Units

*Elevator

*Adjacent Surface Parking



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

*Central and Walkable Neighborhood located just blocks from Starbucks, Shops, Restaurants, Local Markets, Farmers Market, Schools and Balboa Park

*San Diego’s most Notable Amenities within Minutes

*Located minutes from Downtown San Diego and surrounded by Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Little Italy, North Park and South Park



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available NOW



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

