2462 K Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Your new home awaits in these remodeled unique, charming units. Your unit boasts granite counter tops, new cupboards, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and gas stove as well as ceiling fans in the bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful wood laminate floors in the living area and carpet in the bedroom. WASHER/DRYER ONSITE INCLUDED IN RENT! Sit and enjoy the "grassy" common area while you BBQ. This is a beautiful gated small 8 unit complex where you will feel "at home".



WATER INCLUDED IN RENT



Currently available:

1 bedroom - $1495



Minutes to 32nd Naval Ship yard right off the 805, 15 or 5 freeway

Great location for the military person



One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. No smoking.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.