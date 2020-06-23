All apartments in San Diego
2462 K Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2462 K Street

2462 K Street · No Longer Available
Location

2462 K Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Your new home awaits in these remodeled unique, charming units. Your unit boasts granite counter tops, new cupboards, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and gas stove as well as ceiling fans in the bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful wood laminate floors in the living area and carpet in the bedroom. WASHER/DRYER ONSITE INCLUDED IN RENT! Sit and enjoy the "grassy" common area while you BBQ. This is a beautiful gated small 8 unit complex where you will feel "at home".

WATER INCLUDED IN RENT

Currently available:
1 bedroom - $1495

Minutes to 32nd Naval Ship yard right off the 805, 15 or 5 freeway
Great location for the military person

One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. No smoking.

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 K Street have any available units?
2462 K Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 K Street have?
Some of 2462 K Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 K Street currently offering any rent specials?
2462 K Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 K Street pet-friendly?
No, 2462 K Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2462 K Street offer parking?
No, 2462 K Street does not offer parking.
Does 2462 K Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2462 K Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 K Street have a pool?
No, 2462 K Street does not have a pool.
Does 2462 K Street have accessible units?
No, 2462 K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 K Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 K Street does not have units with dishwashers.
