2462 K Street

Amenities
Your new home awaits in these remodeled unique, charming units. Your unit boasts granite counter tops, new cupboards, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and gas stove as well as ceiling fans in the bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful wood laminate floors in the living area and carpet in the bedroom. WASHER/DRYER ONSITE INCLUDED IN RENT! Sit and enjoy the "grassy" common area while you BBQ. This is a beautiful gated small 8 unit complex where you will feel "at home".
WATER INCLUDED IN RENT
Currently available:
1 bedroom - $1495
Minutes to 32nd Naval Ship yard right off the 805, 15 or 5 freeway
Great location for the military person
One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. No smoking.
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.